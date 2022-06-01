Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas kreću se od $90,450 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $175,875 za Продукт Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. Poslednja izmena: 10/20/2025

Машински Инжењер
Median $93K
Продукт Дизајнер
$90.5K
Продукт Менаџер
$176K

Програм Менаџер
$123K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas je Продукт Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $175,875. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas je $107,805.

