Mirantis Plate

Plate Mirantis kreću se od $72,360 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Технички Програм Менаџер na nižem nivou do $213,180 za Солушн Архитекта na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Mirantis. Poslednja izmena: 9/16/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $82.3K

Mrežni inženjer

Људски Ресурси
$149K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$81.5K

Продукт Менаџер
$128K
Програм Менаџер
$129K
Продаја
$174K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$129K
Солушн Архитекта
$213K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$72.4K
Технички Писац
$98.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Mirantis je Солушн Архитекта at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $213,180. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Mirantis je $128,186.

Drugi resursi