Minsait
Minsait Plate

Plate Minsait kreću se od $23,619 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Технички Програм Менаџер na nižem nivou do $48,536 za Менаџмент Консултант na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Minsait. Poslednja izmena: 9/16/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $40.2K

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
Median $31.4K
Дата Аналитичар
Median $26.6K

Дата Сајентист
$38.3K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$46.4K
Менаџмент Консултант
$48.5K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$23.6K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Minsait je Менаџмент Консултант at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $48,536. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Minsait je $38,258.

