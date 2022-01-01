Direktorijum kompanija
MindTickle
MindTickle Plate

Plate MindTickle kreću se od $14,439 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $153,628 za Kopajrajter na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u MindTickle. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $46.9K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $79.1K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $102K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Kopajrajter
$154K
Uspeh Korisnika
$86.6K
Analitičar Podataka
$29.8K
Ljudski Resursi
$31.6K
IT Tehnolog
$14.4K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$25.1K
Menadžer Programa
$65.7K
Menadžer Projekta
$89.4K
Operacije Prihoda
$16.3K
Prodaja
$105K
Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

U kompaniji MindTickle, Dodele akcija/vlasničkih udela su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.08% mesečno)

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u MindTickle je Kopajrajter at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $153,628. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u MindTickle je $65,737.

Drugi resursi

