Direktorijum kompanija
Miltenyi Biotec
Miltenyi Biotec Plate

Plate Miltenyi Biotec kreću se od $48,860 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $147,758 za Биомедицински Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Miltenyi Biotec. Poslednja izmena: 8/31/2025

$160K

Административни Асистент
$48.9K
Биомедицински Инжењер
$148K
Правни
$117K

Продукт Менаџер
$118K
Пројект Менаџер
$76.7K
Софтверски Инжењер
$104K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$109K
ЧПП

Posisi dengan bayaran tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Miltenyi Biotec adalah Биомедицински Инжењер at the Common Range Average level dengan total kompensasi tahunan $147,758. Ini termasuk gaji pokok serta potensi kompensasi saham dan bonus.
Median total kompensasi tahunan yang dilaporkan di Miltenyi Biotec adalah $109,140.

