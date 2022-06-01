Direktorijum kompanija
MillerKnoll
MillerKnoll Plate

Plate MillerKnoll kreću se od $5,973 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $91,400 za Машински Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u MillerKnoll. Poslednja izmena: 9/8/2025

$160K

Машински Инжењер
Median $91.4K

Proizvodni inženjer

Продукт Дизајнер
$6K
Продукт Менаџер
$78.1K

Продаја
$55.7K
Софтверски Инжењер
$89.4K
ЧПП

Didžiausią atlyginimą MillerKnoll gauna Машински Инжењер su metine bendra kompensacija $91,400. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija MillerKnoll yra $78,108.

