Messari Plate

Plate Messari kreću se od $100,500 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Tehnički Pisac na nižem nivou do $145,270 za Softverski Inženjer na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Messari. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Finansijski Analitičar
$122K
Pravni
$141K
Softverski Inženjer
$145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Tehnički Pisac
$101K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Messari je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $145,270. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Messari je $131,550.

