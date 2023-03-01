Merit Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Merit kreću se od $159,200 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Naučnik Podataka na nižem nivou do $225,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Merit. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $160K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $225K
Naučnik Podataka
$159K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Menadžer Proizvoda
$173K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Merit je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $225,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Merit je $166,430.

