Meituan
Meituan Poslovni Analitičar Plate

Medijana Poslovni Analitičar kompenzacionog paketa in China u Meituan iznosi CN¥394K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Meituan. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Meituan
Business Analyst
Beijing, BJ, China
Ukupno godišnje
$55.2K
Nivo
L6
Osnovna plata
$41.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$13.8K
Godine u kompaniji
2 Godine
Godine iskustva
2 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Meituan?
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju u Meituan in China iznosi CN¥1,025,138 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Meituan za Poslovni Analitičar poziciju in China je CN¥342,072.

