McGraw Hill Plate

Plate McGraw Hill kreću se od $10,816 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $213,000 za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u McGraw Hill. Poslednja izmena: 9/15/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $138K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Продукт Дизајнер
Median $100K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $120K

УИкс Ресерчер
Median $100K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
Median $213K
Дата Сајентист
$184K
Маркетинг
$180K
Продаја
$10.8K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$185K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u McGraw Hill je Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $213,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u McGraw Hill je $137,500.

Drugi resursi