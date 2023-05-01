Direktorijum kompanija
McGrath RentCorp
Najbolji uvidi
    O nama

    McGrath RentCorp is a B2B rental company that rents and sells modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. It operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The company serves various industries, including aerospace, defense, electronics, industrial, research, and semiconductor. It also manufactures and sells portable classrooms to public school districts and other educational institutions in California. McGrath RentCorp was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, California.

    http://www.mgrc.com
    Veb sajt
    1979
    Godina osnivanja
    1,184
    Broj zaposlenih
    $500M-$1B
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

