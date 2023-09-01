Direktorijum kompanija
ManoMano Plate

Plate ManoMano kreću se od $64,243 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $142,517 za Menadžer Nauke o Podacima na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u ManoMano. Poslednja izmena: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $64.2K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $87.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $67.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$143K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u ManoMano je Menadžer Nauke o Podacima at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $142,517. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u ManoMano je $77,284.

