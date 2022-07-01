Direktorijum kompanija
MainStreet Plate

Plate MainStreet kreću se od $130,560 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $165,825 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u MainStreet. Poslednja izmena: 10/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Продукт Менаџер
Median $155K
Продукт Дизајнер
$131K
Софтверски Инжењер
$166K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u MainStreet je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $165,825. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u MainStreet je $155,000.

Drugi resursi