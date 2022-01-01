Direktorijum kompanija
lululemon Plate

Plate lululemon kreću se od $39,800 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Prodaja na nižem nivou do $341,700 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u lululemon. Poslednja izmena: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Inženjer podataka

Menadžer Proizvoda
Median $108K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $86.9K

Analitičar Podataka
Median $80.2K
Naučnik Podataka
Median $82.2K
Arhitekta Rešenja
Median $144K
Poslovni Analitičar
$89.6K
Menadžer Nauke o Podacima
$180K
Finansijski Analitičar
$72K
IT Tehnolog
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing Operacije
$60.5K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$101K
Menadžer Programa
$181K
Rekruter
$66.5K
Prodaja
$39.8K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$342K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$151K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u lululemon je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $341,700. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u lululemon je $97,234.

