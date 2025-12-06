Direktorijum kompanija
Logitech
  • Plate
  • Menadžer Proizvoda

  • Sve Menadžer Proizvoda plate

Logitech Menadžer Proizvoda Plate

Menadžer Proizvoda kompenzacija in United States u Logitech kreće se od $177K po year za I3 do $316K po year za I6. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in United States iznosi $235K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Logitech. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna Kompenzacija po Nivo
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$177K
$144K
$23.3K
$10K
I4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Prikaži 3 Više nivoa
Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Logitech, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju u Logitech in United States iznosi $450,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Logitech za Menadžer Proizvoda poziciju in United States je $270,000.

