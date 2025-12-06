Direktorijum kompanija
Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Logitech. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/6/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$50K - $58.1K
Sweden
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$46.2K$50K$58.1K$64.6K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Logitech, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (25.00% godišnje)



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u Logitech in United States iznosi SEK 615,294 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Logitech za Marketing poziciju in United States je SEK 439,496.

