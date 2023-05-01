Direktorijum kompanija
LiveXLive
    O nama

    LiveOne, Inc. is a digital media company that acquires, distributes, and monetizes live music, Internet radio, podcasting/vodcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, PodcastOne, and Slacker, and produces original music-related content. The company also streams live music events, provides digital Internet radio and music services, and offers ancillary products and services. It develops, manufactures, and distributes personalized merchandise and gifts and offers the LiveOne App, which provides access to live events, audio streams, original episodic content, podcasts, vodcasts, video on demand, real-time livestreams, and social sharing of content.

    http://www.livexlive.com
    Veb sajt
    2009
    Godina osnivanja
    184
    Broj zaposlenih
    $100M-$250M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Drugi resursi