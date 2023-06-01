Direktorijum kompanija
Live Furnish
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
Najbolji uvidi
  • Podelite nešto jedinstveno o Live Furnish što može biti korisno drugima (npr. saveti za intervju, izbor timova, jedinstvena kultura, itd).
    • O nama

    imagine.io is a B2B SaaS startup that offers an easy-to-use 3D content creation platform for furniture, home furnishing accessories, textile manufacturers, and more. Their real-time 3D graphics technology is built by a team of 3D experts with cloud-based rendering technology, all wrapped into an easy-to-use web interface. They help customers create 3D images in minutes instead of hours or days compared to studio photography at a fraction of the cost. Their 3D content is proven to drastically save time and money while dramatically improving sales and profits. They have raised $7.5M from top investors in the United States.

    https://livefurnish.com
    Veb sajt
    2016
    Godina osnivanja
    126
    Broj zaposlenih
    $10M-$50M
    Procenjeni prihod
    Sedište

    Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

    Pretplatite se na verifikovane ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

    Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

    Istaknuti poslovi

      Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Live Furnish

    Srodne kompanije

    • Snap
    • Coinbase
    • Apple
    • SoFi
    • Tesla
    • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

    Drugi resursi