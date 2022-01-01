LG Ads Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate LG Ads kreću se od $29,768 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $331,500 za Дата Сајентист na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u LG Ads. Poslednja izmena: 9/9/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $65.6K

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

Бизнис Аналитичар
$29.8K
Дата Сајентист
$332K

Електро Инжењер
$87.4K
Продукт Менаџер
$217K
Продаја
$191K
Сејлс Инжењер
$147K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$86.5K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u LG Ads je Дата Сајентист at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $331,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u LG Ads je $117,348.

