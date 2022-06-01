Direktorijum kompanija
Levi Ray & Shoup
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Levi Ray & Shoup Plate

Medijana plate Levi Ray & Shoup je $154,690 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Levi Ray & Shoup. Poslednja izmena: 11/27/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Softverski Inženjer
$155K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Levi Ray & Shoup je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $154,690. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Levi Ray & Shoup je $154,690.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Levi Ray & Shoup

Srodne kompanije

  • Square
  • Amazon
  • Dropbox
  • Lyft
  • Stripe
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/levi-ray-and-shoup/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.