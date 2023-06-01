Direktorijum kompanija
Levels Health
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Levels Health Plate

Plate Levels Health kreću se od $27,317 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продаја na nižem nivou do $211,050 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Levels Health. Poslednja izmena: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Продукт Дизајнер
$99.5K
Продаја
$27.3K
Софтверски Инжењер
$211K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Levels Health je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $211,050. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Levels Health je $99,500.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Levels Health

Srodne kompanije

  • Google
  • Roblox
  • Snap
  • Amazon
  • Netflix
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi