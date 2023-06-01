Level Ex Plate

Direktorijum kompanija
Plate Level Ex kreću se od $91,800 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $125,625 za Продукт Дизајнер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Level Ex. Poslednja izmena: 10/21/2025

Дата Аналитичар
$91.8K
Продукт Дизајнер
$126K
Софтверски Инжењер
$114K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Level Ex je Продукт Дизајнер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $125,625. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Level Ex je $113,565.

