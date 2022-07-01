Direktorijum kompanija
LetsGetChecked
LetsGetChecked Plate

Plate LetsGetChecked kreću se od $57,615 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Softverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $61,822 za IT Tehnolog na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u LetsGetChecked. Poslednja izmena: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $57.6K
IT Tehnolog
$61.8K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u LetsGetChecked je IT Tehnolog at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $61,822. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u LetsGetChecked je $59,719.

