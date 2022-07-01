Direktorijum kompanija
Leia
Leia Plate

Plate Leia kreću se od $98,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $228,850 za Технички Програм Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Leia. Poslednja izmena: 9/8/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $165K
Дата Сајентист
$98K
Технички Програм Менаџер
$229K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Leia je Технички Програм Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $228,850. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Leia je $165,000.

