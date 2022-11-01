Direktorijum kompanija
Ledcor
Ledcor Plate

Plate Ledcor kreću se od $35,987 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Бизнис Аналитичар na nižem nivou do $73,563 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Ledcor. Poslednja izmena: 9/14/2025

$160K

Грађевински Инжењер
Median $62.3K
Пројект Менаџер
Median $46.5K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$36K

Софтверски Инжењер
$73.6K
ЧПП

The highest paying role reported at Ledcor is Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $73,563. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ledcor is $54,400.

Drugi resursi