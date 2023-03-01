Direktorijum kompanija
LeasePlan Plate

Plate LeasePlan kreću se od $10,235 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $159,100 za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u LeasePlan. Poslednja izmena: 9/8/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $90.6K
Бизнис Аналитичар
$68.6K
Дата Аналитичар
$70.4K

Дата Сајентист
$10.2K
Продукт Дизајнер
$87K
Сајберсекјурити Аналитичар
$111K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$159K
Солушн Архитекта
$122K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u LeasePlan je Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $159,100. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u LeasePlan je $88,797.

