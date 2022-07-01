Direktorijum kompanija
Leap Services
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Leap Services Plate

Plate Leap Services kreću se od $79,849 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Poslovni Razvoj na nižem nivou do $277,380 za Menadžer Proizvoda na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Leap Services. Poslednja izmena: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Poslovni Razvoj
$79.8K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$277K
Softverski Inženjer
$142K

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left with figuring out the real requirements, socializing them, getting consensus, and implementing it. 

101 64
101 64
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$237K
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Leap Services je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $277,380. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Leap Services je $189,766.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Leap Services

Srodne kompanije

  • Uber
  • Dropbox
  • Apple
  • LinkedIn
  • Coinbase
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/leap-services/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.