LeanIX Plate

Plate LeanIX kreću se od $57,897 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Продукт Дизајнер na nižem nivou do $101,654 za Менаџмент Консултант na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u LeanIX. Poslednja izmena: 9/14/2025

$160K

Софтверски Инжењер
Median $69.4K
Менаџмент Консултант
Median $102K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$69.3K

Продукт Дизајнер
$57.9K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$83.2K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u LeanIX je Менаџмент Консултант sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $101,654. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u LeanIX je $69,396.

