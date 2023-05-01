Direktorijum kompanija
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions Plate

Plate Kratos Defense and Security Solutions kreću se od $33,830 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Хардверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $301,500 za Бизнис Девелопмент na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Kratos Defense and Security Solutions. Poslednja izmena: 9/7/2025

$160K

Бизнис Девелопмент
$302K
Хардверски Инжењер
$33.8K
Машински Инжењер
$73.5K

Софтверски Инжењер
$89.2K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Kratos Defense and Security Solutions je Бизнис Девелопмент at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $301,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kratos Defense and Security Solutions je $81,347.

