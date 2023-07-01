Direktorijum kompanija
KOR Financial Plate

Medijana plate KOR Financial je $133,158 za Menadžer Proizvoda . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u KOR Financial. Poslednja izmena: 11/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$133K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u KOR Financial je Menadžer Proizvoda at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $133,158. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u KOR Financial je $133,158.

