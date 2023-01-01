Direktorijum kompanija
Kohler
Kohler Plate

Plate Kohler kreću se od $58,800 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Menadžer Programa na nižem nivou do $170,850 za Menadžer Tehničkih Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Kohler. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $80K
Mašinski Inženjer
Median $94.8K
Poslovni Analitičar
$97K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Naučnik Podataka
$115K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$164K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$139K
Menadžer Programa
$58.8K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$144K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$171K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Kohler je Menadžer Tehničkih Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $170,850. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kohler je $114,570.

