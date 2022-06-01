Direktorijum kompanija
Kodak Now
Kodak Now Plate

Medijana plate Kodak Now je $100,500 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Kodak Now. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
$101K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Kodak Now je Softverski Inženjer at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $100,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kodak Now je $100,500.

Drugi resursi

