Kodak Alaris Plate

Plate Kodak Alaris kreću se od $62,685 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Hardverski Inženjer na nižem nivou do $120,600 za Regulatorni Poslovi na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Kodak Alaris. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Hardverski Inženjer
$62.7K
Mašinski Inženjer
$84.6K
Regulatorni Poslovi
$121K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Softverski Inženjer
Median $100K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Kodak Alaris je Regulatorni Poslovi at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $120,600. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kodak Alaris je $92,288.

