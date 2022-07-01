Direktorijum kompanija
Kochava
Kochava Plate

Medijana plate Kochava je $123,000 za Softverski Inženjer . Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Kochava. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Softverski Inženjer
Median $123K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Kochava je Softverski Inženjer sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $123,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kochava je $123,000.

Drugi resursi

