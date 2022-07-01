Direktorijum kompanija
Known
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Known Plate

Plate Known kreću se od $35,175 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $161,190 za Дата Сајенс Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Known. Poslednja izmena: 10/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Дата Сајенс Менаџер
$161K
Дата Сајентист
$153K
Софтверски Инжењер
$35.2K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Known je Дата Сајенс Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $161,190. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Known je $153,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Known

Srodne kompanije

  • Dstillery
  • Perpetua
  • Intercom
  • LEK
  • Riverbed Technology
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi