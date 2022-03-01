Direktorijum kompanija
Knightscope
Knightscope Plate

Plate Knightscope kreću se od $130,000 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењер na nižem nivou do $231,835 za Програм Менаџер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Knightscope. Poslednja izmena: 10/22/2025

Програм Менаџер
$232K
Пројект Менаџер
$179K
Софтверски Инжењер
Median $130K

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Knightscope je Програм Менаџер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $231,835. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Knightscope je $178,500.

