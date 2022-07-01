Каталог Компанија
Kitware
    We are a small company that has a big impact on the world. We are global leaders in artificial intelligence and scientific research and development solutions. We advance science and technology to empower global innovation and solve the world’s challenges. We do this by developing innovative open source software platforms and integrating them into research, processes, and products. CMake, ParaView, the Visualization Toolkit (VTK), and the Insight Segmentation and Registration Toolkit (ITK) are among the platforms that complement our expertise in computer vision, data and analytics, scientific computing, medical computing, and software process management. From meaningful work, to flexible hours, to collaboration, to a hardware budget, to tech lunches, to a clothing stipend, to family outings, there are many reasons to join us and make an impact.

    https://jobs.kitware.com
    1998
    210
    $10M-$50M
