Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Kepler. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$93.7K - $113K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$87.6K$93.7K$113K$119K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Marketing poziciju u Kepler in Canada iznosi CA$164,404 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kepler za Marketing poziciju in Canada je CA$120,469.

