Prosečna Softverski Inženjer ukupna kompenzacija in Canada u Kepler Communications kreće se od CA$150K do CA$213K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Kepler Communications. Poslednje ažuriranje: 12/7/2025

Prosečna ukupna kompenzacija

$124K - $147K
Canada
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg
$109K$124K$147K$155K
Uobičajeni opseg
Mogući opseg

Koji su karijerni nivoi u Kepler Communications?

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Softverski Inženjer poziciju u Kepler Communications in Canada iznosi CA$213,027 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Kepler Communications za Softverski Inženjer poziciju in Canada je CA$150,045.

Drugi resursi

