  Plate
  Софтверски Инжењер

  Sve Софтверски Инжењер plate

  New York City Area

Justworks Софтверски Инжењер Plate u New York City Area

Medijana Софтверски Инжењер kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area u Justworks iznosi $193K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Justworks. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Justworks
Software Engineer
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$193K
Nivo
L5
Osnovna plata
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$3K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
7 Godine
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Justworks?

$160K

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

5%

GOD 1

15%

GOD 2

40%

GOD 3

40%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 5% stiče se u 1st-GOD (5.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (1.25% mesečno)

  • 40% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (3.33% mesečno)

  • 40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (3.33% mesečno)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

GOD 1

30%

GOD 2

30%

GOD 3

30%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 10% stiče se u 1st-GOD (10.00% godišnje)

  • 30% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

  • 30% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

  • 30% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



Uključeni Nazivi

Pošaljite Novi Naziv

Backend softverski inženjer

Full-Stack softverski inženjer

ЧПП

The highest paying salary package reported for a Софтверски Инжењер at Justworks in New York City Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $222,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Justworks for the Софтверски Инжењер role in New York City Area is $185,000.

Drugi resursi