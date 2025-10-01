Medijana Софтверски Инжењер kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area u Justworks iznosi $193K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Justworks. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
5%
GOD 1
15%
GOD 2
40%
GOD 3
40%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
5% stiče se u 1st-GOD (5.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (1.25% mesečno)
40% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (3.33% mesečno)
40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (3.33% mesečno)
10%
GOD 1
30%
GOD 2
30%
GOD 3
30%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
10% stiče se u 1st-GOD (10.00% godišnje)
30% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)
30% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)
30% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.50% mesečno)
