Justworks Продукт Менаџер Plate u New York City Area

Medijana Продукт Менаџер kompenzacionog paketa in New York City Area u Justworks iznosi $200K po year. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Justworks. Poslednje ažuriranje: 10/1/2025

Medijanski paket
company icon
Justworks
Product Manager
New York, NY
Ukupno godišnje
$200K
Nivo
Senior Products Manager
Osnovna plata
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$15K
Bonus
$0
Godine u kompaniji
1 Godina
Godine iskustva
7 Godine
Koji su karijerni nivoi u Justworks?

$160K

Najnoviji podaci o platama
Plate za praksu

Raspored sticanja

5%

GOD 1

15%

GOD 2

40%

GOD 3

40%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 5% stiče se u 1st-GOD (5.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (1.25% mesečno)

  • 40% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (3.33% mesečno)

  • 40% stiče se u 4th-GOD (3.33% mesečno)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.

10%

GOD 1

30%

GOD 2

30%

GOD 3

30%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
Options

U kompaniji Justworks, Options su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 10% stiče se u 1st-GOD (10.00% godišnje)

  • 30% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

  • 30% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

  • 30% stiče se u 4th-GOD (2.50% mesečno)

Justworks has two alternative backloaded vesting schedules.



ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za Продукт Менаџер poziciju u Justworks in New York City Area iznosi $250,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Justworks za Продукт Менаџер poziciju in New York City Area je $160,000.

Drugi resursi