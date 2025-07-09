Direktorijum kompanija
JSW Plate

Plate JSW kreću se od $9,738 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Административни Асистент na nižem nivou do $99,500 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u JSW. Poslednja izmena: 9/6/2025

$160K

Административни Асистент
$9.7K
Софтверски Инжењер
$99.5K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$93.4K

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u JSW je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $99,500. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u JSW je $93,419.

