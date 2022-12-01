Direktorijum kompanija
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Plate

Plate Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory kreću se od $93,100 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Finansijski Analitičar na nižem nivou do $177,885 za Menadžer Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Poslednja izmena: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $136K

Inženjer mašinskog učenja

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Sistemski inženjer

Naučni istraživač

AI istraživač

Softverski inženjer ugrađenih sistema

Naučnik Podataka
Median $148K
Vazduhoplovni Inženjer
Median $156K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $135K

Inženjer ugrađenog hardvera

Mašinski Inženjer
Median $150K
Elektroinženjer
Median $135K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
Median $130K
IT Tehnolog
Median $115K
Dizajner Proizvoda
Median $140K
Menadžer Projekta
Median $173K
Biomedicinski Inženjer
$99.7K
Menadžer Poslovnih Operacija
$164K
Građevinski Inženjer
$149K
Inženjer za Kontrolu
$129K
Analitičar Podataka
$130K
Finansijski Analitičar
$93.1K
Ljudski Resursi
$111K
Inženjer Materijala
$149K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$154K
Menadžer Programa
$178K
Rekruter
$109K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
$159K
Arhitekta Rešenja
$127K
Venture Kapitalista
$101K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $177,885. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory je $135,500.

Drugi resursi

