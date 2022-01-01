Direktorijum kompanija
Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation Plate

Plate Joby Aviation kreću se od $109,450 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Rekruter na nižem nivou do $308,450 za Menadžer Programa na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Joby Aviation. Poslednja izmena: 11/26/2025

Softverski Inženjer
Median $175K

Softverski inženjer za osiguranje kvaliteta (KA)

Mašinski Inženjer
Median $175K
Hardverski Inženjer
Median $155K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Vazduhoplovni Inženjer
$298K
Naučnik Podataka
$220K
Elektroinženjer
$127K
Marketing
$255K
Lekar
$131K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$199K
Menadžer Programa
$308K
Rekruter
$109K
Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
$109K
Menadžer Tehničkih Programa
$152K
ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Joby Aviation je Menadžer Programa at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $308,450. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Joby Aviation je $175,000.

Drugi resursi

