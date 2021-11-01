Direktorijum kompanija
Javis
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju

Javis Plate

Plate Javis kreću se od $12,363 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер na nižem nivou do $223,875 za Софтверски Инжењер na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Javis. Poslednja izmena: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Продукт Менаџер
$48.8K
Софтверски Инжењер
$224K
Софтверски Инжењеринг Менаџер
$12.4K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Ne vidite svoj naziv pozicije?

Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Javis je Софтверски Инжењер at the Common Range Average level sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $223,875. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Javis je $48,825.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Javis

Srodne kompanije

  • Square
  • Coinbase
  • PayPal
  • Intuit
  • Netflix
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi