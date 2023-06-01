Каталог Компанија
Invixium
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Invixium што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    Invixium is a global provider of touchless biometric solutions that use face recognition and temperature detection for access control, workforce management, and visitor screening. Their hardware and software solution provides analytics for increased safety, health, security, and productivity. They focus on touchless biometric solutions that ensure the safety and security of the enterprise and employees' peace of mind. Their software platform, IXM WEB, provides a comprehensive summary and health of the biometric system. Invixium's solutions have been deployed by major enterprises and industries in over 60 countries.

    invixium.com
    Веб-сајт
    2012
    Година оснивања
    126
    Број запослених
    $10M-$50M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Invixium

    Повезане компаније

    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Dropbox
    • Flipkart
    • Uber
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси