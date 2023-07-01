Каталог Компанија
Invento Robotics
Радите овде? Затражите своју компанију
Главни увиди
  • Допринесите нечим јединственим о Invento Robotics што би могло бити корисно другима (нпр. савети за интервју, избор тимова, јединствена култура, итд.).
    • О нама

    This company creates robots for seniors with cognitive issues, offering safety and companionship services. The robots act as avatars for remote nurses, reducing mental care costs by up to 90% and helping seniors age in place. The platform also allows third-party age tech services to enhance seniors' quality of life. Features include fall detection, companionship tools, physiotherapy, medicine reminders, personalized content, games, and connections with loved ones. They also build service robots for banks, malls, and events. Their flagship product, Mitra, has offline speech recognition, face recognition, and indoor navigation abilities.

    https://invento.health
    Веб-сајт
    2016
    Година оснивања
    31
    Број запослених
    $1M-$10M
    Процењени приход
    Седиште

    Добијте верификоване плате у своје сандуче

    Претплатите се на верификоване понуде.Добићете детаљну разградњу података о компензацијама путем е-поште. Сазнајте више

    Овај сајт је заштићен реCAPTCHA и Google-овом Политиком приватности и Условима коришћења услуге примењују се.

    Издвојени послови

      Нису пронађени истакнути послови за Invento Robotics

    Повезане компаније

    • Google
    • DoorDash
    • Stripe
    • Intuit
    • Amazon
    • Погледајте све компаније ➜

    Остали ресурси