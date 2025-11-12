UKs dizajner kompenzacija in San Francisco Bay Area u Intuit kreće se od $128K po year za Product Designer 1 do $337K po year za Principal Product Designer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in San Francisco Bay Area iznosi $274K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Intuit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Kompanija
Naziv nivoa
Godine iskustva
Ukupna kompenzacija
|Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
GOD 1
25%
GOD 2
25%
GOD 3
25%
GOD 4
U kompaniji Intuit, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)
25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)
25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)