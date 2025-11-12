Direktorijum kompanija
Intuit
Radite ovde? Zatražite svoju kompaniju
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Plate
  • Dizajner Proizvoda

  • UKs dizajner

  • San Francisco Bay Area

Intuit UKs dizajner Plate u San Francisco Bay Area

UKs dizajner kompenzacija in San Francisco Bay Area u Intuit kreće se od $128K po year za Product Designer 1 do $337K po year za Principal Product Designer. Medijana year kompenzacionog paketa in San Francisco Bay Area iznosi $274K. Pogledajte strukturu osnovne plate, akcija i bonusa za ukupne kompenzacione pakete Intuit. Poslednje ažuriranje: 11/12/2025

Prosečna Nivo
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Naziv nivoa
Ukupno
Osnovna
Akcije ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$121K
$109K
$6K
$6.1K
Senior Product Designer
$263K
$174K
$68.7K
$20.6K
Staff Product Designer
$340K
$199K
$102K
$39.3K
Prikaži 2 Više nivoa
Dodaj kompenzacijuPoredi nivoe
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Najnoviji podaci o platama
ДодајДодај накнадуДодај накнаду

Kompanija

Lokacija | Datum

Naziv nivoa

Oznaka

Godine iskustva

Ukupno / U kompaniji

Ukupna kompenzacija

Osnova | Akcije (god) | Bonus
Plate nisu pronađene
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Izvezi podatkePogledaj otvorene poslove

Raspored sticanja

25%

GOD 1

25%

GOD 2

25%

GOD 3

25%

GOD 4

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Intuit, RSUs su podložni 4-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 25% stiče se u 1st-GOD (25.00% godišnje)

  • 25% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)

  • 25% stiče se u 4th-GOD (6.25% kvartalno)



Primajte verifikovane plate u svom inboksu

Pretplatite se na verifikovane Dizajner Proizvoda ponude.Dobićete detaljnu analizu kompenzacije putem email-a. Saznajte više

Ovaj sajt je zaštićen reCAPTCHA sistemom i Google Politika privatnosti i Uslovi korišćenja se primenjuju.

ЧПП

Najveći paket kompenzacije za UKs dizajner poziciju u Intuit in San Francisco Bay Area iznosi $385,000 godišnje ukupne kompenzacije. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Intuit za UKs dizajner poziciju in San Francisco Bay Area je $280,000.

Istaknuti poslovi

    Nisu pronađeni istaknuti poslovi za Intuit

Srodne kompanije

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Pogledaj sve kompanije ➜

Drugi resursi