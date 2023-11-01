Direktorijum kompanija
International SOS
International SOS Plate

Plate International SOS kreću se od $70,614 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za Дата Сајентист na nižem nivou do $150,000 za Продаја na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u International SOS. Poslednja izmena: 9/5/2025

$160K

Продаја
Median $150K
Дата Сајентист
$70.6K
Информациони Технолог (ИТ)
$94.1K

Програм Менаџер
$74.6K
Пројект Менаџер
$127K
Pretražite sve plate na našoj stranici za kompenzacije ili dodajte svoju platu da pomognete otključavanju stranice.


ЧПП

El puesto con mayor remuneración reportado en International SOS es Продаја con una compensación total anual de $150,000. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual promedio reportada en International SOS es $94,063.

