Interactive Brokers Plate

Plate Interactive Brokers kreću se od $11,558 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $400,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Interactive Brokers. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025

Softverski Inženjer
L2 $160K
L3 $192K
L4 $205K
L5 $285K
L6 $352K

Backend softverski inženjer

Ful-stek softverski inženjer

Analitičar Sajber Bezbednosti
Median $280K
Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva
Median $400K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
Poslovne Operacije
$109K
Analitičar Podataka
$116K
Naučnik Podataka
$132K
Ljudski Resursi
$85.4K
IT Tehnolog
$11.6K
Pravni
$106K
Marketing
$106K
Dizajner Proizvoda
$174K
Menadžer Proizvoda
$99.5K
Menadžer Projekta
$189K
Raspored sticanja

10%

GOD 1

15%

GOD 2

15%

GOD 3

15%

GOD 4

15%

GOD 5

15%

GOD 6

15%

GOD 7

Tip akcija
RSU

U kompaniji Interactive Brokers, RSUs su podložni 7-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:

  • 10% stiče se u 1st-GOD (10.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 4th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 5th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 6th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

  • 15% stiče se u 7th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)

ЧПП

Najbolje plaćena pozicija u Interactive Brokers je Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva sa godišnjom ukupnom kompenzacijom od $400,000. Ovo uključuje osnovnu platu kao i potencijalnu kompenzaciju u akcijama i bonuse.
Medijana godišnje ukupne kompenzacije u Interactive Brokers je $160,026.

