Interactive Brokers Plate

Plate Interactive Brokers kreću se od $11,558 ukupne kompenzacije godišnje za IT Tehnolog na nižem nivou do $400,000 za Menadžer Softverskog Inženjerstva na višem nivou. Levels.fyi prikuplja anonimne i verifikovane plate od sadašnjih i bivših zaposlenih u Interactive Brokers. Poslednja izmena: 11/25/2025
Hybrid made me Depressed
Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...
U kompaniji Interactive Brokers, RSUs su podložni 7-godišnjem rasporedu sticanja:
10% stiče se u 1st-GOD (10.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 2nd-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 3rd-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 4th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 5th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 6th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
15% stiče se u 7th-GOD (15.00% godišnje)
